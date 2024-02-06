Missouri wants to raise hunting, fishing fees

The Conservation Department also wants to raise annual trout permits from $7 to $10 for anglers ages 16 and older and from $3.50 to $5 for children younger than that.

In total, the higher fees are estimated to raise another $2.4 million for the department next year.

Department director Sara Parker Pauley said some permit prices have been stagnant for years. She said the extra money would go toward increased fish management costs.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com