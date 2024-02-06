Missouri voters rejected an amendment allowing for court fees to fund sheriff and prosecutor retirement benefits.

Amendment 6 failed by a margin roughly 61%-39% in final, unofficial tallies from the Missouri Secretary of State’s office.

The issue was placed before voters by the legislature, which sought to reverse the impact of a 2021 Missouri Supreme Court ruling that found the fees unconstitutional.

The Sheriffs’ Retirement Fund predicts that it will be depleted in about nine years, said Melissa Lorts, executive director of Missouri Sheriffs’ Retirement System.

The amendment proposed changing the Missouri Constitution to allow the legislature to fund benefits for the state’s 114 elected county sheriffs or their surviving spouses by collecting a $3 fee per case where a guilty verdict or plea is reached.

Retirement benefits for prosecutors were also to be included, through a $4 fee.

The legislature first put the fees in place in 1983.