“(It has) multiple uses. If a student is bright, got a scholarship and you’re not using all that savings, if the account has been in existence for 15 years, whatever savings you have up to $35,000, you can roll over into your Roth IRA, so it’s also a retirement tool,” Malek said. “As I mentioned, you can also utilize it to pay your tuition loans up to $10,000 in the lifetime of the account, which also reduces your interest-bearing cost on the loans.”

MOST 529 is marketed toward parents who are worried about saving for their child’s education. According to MOST 529’s website, the best strategy for saving is to simply start doing so. With an initial $5,000 contribution and a monthly investment of $100, the MOST 529 account can grow to $53,400 in 18 years, $31,300 in 12 years and $15,800 in six years, although actual market returns will fluctuate and aren’t guaranteed.

The program also offers tax advantages, including a state tax deduction for Missouri residents up to $8,000 per person or $16,000 if filing jointly with a spouse, tax-free withdrawals for qualified expenses, an $18,000 — or $36,000 if filing jointly with a spouse — annual gift tax exclusion and estate planning benefits for those who make five years worth of gifts in one lump sum.

Account holders can also benefit from the program’s features Ugift and Upromise. Ugift is a way for family members and friends to contribute to a MOST 529 account on birthdays, holidays and other celebrations. Gifting is free for the donor, there is no minimum gift amount required and contributions may be made both online or with a check. Upromise is a free service for account holders that provides opportunities for members to earn rewards for activities such as shopping, dining out and paying with a Upromise Mastercard. All rewards are automatically deposited as account contributions once the account holder reaches $50 in rewards.

For more information about the MOST 529 saving plan, visit www.Missourimost.org.