Missouri tourism industry hopes to rebound after pandemic

O'FALLON, Mo. -- Kimmswick Mayor Phil Stang looks out at his empty Missouri town, a tiny, scenic Mississippi River community normally bustling with visitors, and sees the economic ravages of the coronavirus. The artist shops and restaurants are closed, and there's little chance the popular Strawberry Festival will go on in June.

"Now I have no tax income because nothing is open -- zero -- in the city of Kimmswick," Stang said. Last year's flood already depleted reserves and Stang may resort to GoFundMe to raise money for basic city services.

"Would I do it? I am shameless because I really, really, really care about this place," Stang said.

Stay-at-home orders and social distancing have devastated businesses at the core of tourism, one of Missouri's biggest industries. Missouri hotel occupancy for the week ending March 28 was down 67% from a year ago, and travel spending in the state was down $242 million, according to data from the Missouri Division of Tourism.

No one knows when some form of normalcy will return. Surveys indicate that while some people are simply postponing trips, others are canceling completely.

"This is a time of year when travel and tourism really starts to pick up in Missouri, and for the most part it is very quiet," said Stephen Foutes, the state's tourism director. Memorial Day, the kickoff to the summer tourism season, could give everyone "a sense of what may be coming," he said.

In fiscal year 2019, Missouri had 42.9 million visitors, defined as those from out of state or traveling at least 50 miles in-state. Tourism employs about 304,000 people -- 1 in 12 Missouri residents -- and tourists spend about $17 billion annually in the state.

Up to 5 million people visit the Lake of the Ozarks region each year, and April and May are typically busy months for conventions. This year, hotels, bars and restaurants are nearly empty, and business has dried up at real estate offices and boat shops and elsewhere, said Tim Jacobsen, executive director of the Lake of the Ozarks Convention & Visitor Bureau.

"There's not a single business down here that's not related to tourism," Jacobsen said. "It's amazing how fast a health crisis can turn into a financial crisis."