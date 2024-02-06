Missouri to release $133 million in funds for state services

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri will release about $133 million in funding to support critical services — including $61.5 million in CARES Act funding for primary and secondary schools and $26 million for higher education — because the state's economy is weathering the coronavirus pandemic better than forecast this summer, Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday.

The governor, in his first news conference since leaving isolation after being diagnosed with COVID-19, said he plans to release about $38 million in general revenues and $95 million in federal funding for coronavirus-related expenses.

When state officials restricted spending and made cuts in June in response to the pandemic, officials had forecast the unemployment rate would be 16.3%. It is currently 7%. The state also has recovered more than 200,000 of the 346,000 jobs it lost because of the outbreak, he said.

He also said general revenues for September were more than $944 million, 3% better than the $917 million in September 2019.