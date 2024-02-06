Missouri to limit gender-affirming care for minors, adults

COLUMBIA. Mo. -- Missouri's attorney general announced new restrictions Thursday on gender-affirming care for adults in addition to minors in a move that is believed to be a first nationally and has advocacy groups threatening to sue.

Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced plans to restrict transgender health care weeks ago, when protesters rallied at the Capitol to urge lawmakers to pass a law banning puberty blockers, hormones and surgeries for children. But the discussion was focused on minors, not adults.

Missouri Attorney General spokeswoman Madeline Sieren clarified in a statement later in the day that adults also would be covered.

"We have serious concerns about how children are being treated throughout the state, but we believe everyone is entitled to evidence-based medicine and adequate mental health care," Sieren said.

The rule, which includes a required 18 months of therapy before receiving gender-affirming health care, is set to take effect April 27 and expire next February.

FILE - Glenda Starke wears a transgender flag as a counterprotest during a rally in favor of a ban on gender-affirming health care legislation, March 20, 2023, at the Missouri Statehouse in Jefferson City, Mo. Minors in Missouri soon will be required to undergo 18 months of therapy before receiving gender-affirming health care under an emergency rule released Thursday, April 13, 2023, by the state's Republican attorney general. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

FILE - Glenda Starke wears a transgender flag as a counterprotest during a rally in favor of a ban on gender-affirming health care legislation, March 20, 2023, at the Missouri Statehouse in Jefferson City, Mo. Minors in Missouri soon will be required to undergo 18 months of therapy before receiving gender-affirming health care under an emergency rule released Thursday, April 13, 2023, by the state's Republican attorney general. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

The ACLU and Lambda Legal said in a joint statement they would "take any necessary legal action" and urged those affected to call.

"The Attorney General's so-called emergency rule is based on distorted, misleading, and debunked claims and ignores the overwhelming body of scientific and medical evidence supporting this care," the statement said.

Robert Fischer, the spokesman for the LGBT rights groups PROMO, said he was not aware of similar restrictions elsewhere.

"He's essentially attacking the entire trans community at this point," Fischer said of Bailey. "It's no longer just about children."

The National Center for Transgender Equality called the order "deeply wrong" in a tweet, adding "trans people of all ages across the state of Missouri deserve access to health care."

The restrictions are in response to a former employee's allegations of mistreatment at a transgender youth clinic in St. Louis run by Washington University. Bailey is investigating the center.

"My office is stepping up to protect children throughout the state while we investigate the allegations and how they are harming children," Bailey said in a statement.

University spokespeople didn't immediately respond to phone or email messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Moving forward, doctors who provide gender-affirming health care must first provide them a lengthy list of potential negative side effects and information warning against those treatments, according to a copy of the rule released Thursday.

Health care providers will need to ensure "any psychiatric symptoms from existing mental health comorbidities of the patient have been treated and resolved" before providing gender-affirming treatments under the new rule. Physicians also must screen patients for social media addiction, autism and signs of "social contagion with respect to the patient's gender identity."

The FDA approved puberty blockers 30 years ago to treat children with precocious puberty -- a condition that causes sexual development to begin much earlier than usual. Sex hormones -- synthetic forms of estrogen and testosterone -- were approved decades ago to treat hormone disorders or as birth control pills.