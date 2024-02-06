Missouri tightens Legionnaires' reporting requirements

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri health officials are tightening the requirements for reporting the severe form of pneumonia known as Legionnaires' disease.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services made an emergency rule change earlier this month requiring health providers to report evidence of Legionnaires' within one day instead of three.

Department chief Randall Williams said the change will help the state act more aggressively in stopping the spread of the disease.