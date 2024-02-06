Missouri Tax Free Weekend begins Friday

Missouri’s Tax Free Weekend will begin at 12:01 a.m. Friday and continue Saturday and Sunday.

While Cape Girardeau and Marble Hill have opted out of participating, other local communities will waive their city sales tax for weekend purchases of items intended as school supplies.

Cape Girardeau County and the state of Missouri also will waive their sales tax for the weekend.

According to state statute, purchases including clothing, computers, under $50 worth of school supplies, computer software and graphing calculators are exempt from the state sales tax rate. Cities and counties may opt out of participating.

Cape Girardeau opted out of participating, but at least one business in the city, Plato’s Closet, will pay customers’ sales tax.

Madison Rau of Plato’s Closet said owners will pay the city tax “so purchases are completely tax-free.”