All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 4, 2019

Missouri Supreme Court weighs voter photo ID law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The fate of a key part of Missouri's new voter photo identification law is now in the hands of state Supreme Court judges, who Thursday questioned state attorneys' requests to at least spare parts of the provision. The law had directed voters to present a valid photo ID or to sign a sworn statement and present some other form of identification to cast a regular ballot...

By SUMMER BALLENTINE ~ Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The fate of a key part of Missouri's new voter photo identification law is now in the hands of state Supreme Court judges, who Thursday questioned state attorneys' requests to at least spare parts of the provision.

The law had directed voters to present a valid photo ID or to sign a sworn statement and present some other form of identification to cast a regular ballot.

But Senior Cole County Circuit Court Judge Richard Callahan in 2018 struck down the requirement voters without proper photo ID sign a sworn statement. He ruled the affidavit was misleading because it implied proper photo ID is necessary to vote, despite the fact the law had allowed voters without ID who signed the affidavit to cast ballots.

The affidavit voters were asked to sign stated in part voters are "required to present a form of personal identification, as prescribed by law, in order to vote."

Lawyers representing Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's office argued the affidavit is not misleading.

"There's no individual voter while they were at the polls (who) read the affidavit and said, 'I can't sign this. I find it too confusing,'" Solicitor General John Sauer told Supreme Court judges.

Sauer said if nothing else, the lower court judge went too far by completely striking the sworn-statement requirement. Instead, he argued the Supreme Court should either trim out the problematic sections or allow Ashcroft, who supports voter ID laws, to rewrite it.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs who sued over the law and Supreme Court judges questioned whether a rewrite is allowed.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"There is no authority for that," plaintiffs' attorney Marc Elias said of the possibility for the secretary of state to redraft the affidavit.

High court judges also questioned whether the law allows them to revamp the sworn statement, which lawmakers had outlined in the legislation.

"What you're asking for is changing (the affidavit)," Judge Laura Denvir Stith told Sauer in court. "We have many cases that say we cannot rewrite the statute for the Legislature."

The 2016 law was enacted when the Republican-led Legislature overrode the veto of then-Gov. Jay Nixon, a Democrat. Voters in 2016 also approved a constitutional amendment intended to permit photo identification laws.

Voter photo ID requirements have been pushed by Republicans in numerous states as a means of preventing fraud. They have been opposed by Democrats who contend such laws can disenfranchise poor, elderly, disabled and minority voters who are less likely to have photo IDs.

Washington-based liberal advocacy group Priorities USA filed the lawsuit on behalf of some Missouri voters.

Lawyers for the group wrote in a court filing that plaintiffs found the affidavit "confusing and inconsistent, and expressed that they would not sign it in the future particularly given the threat of criminal penalty for perjury."

Judges did not indicate when they might rule.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardea...
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy