Missouri Supreme Court hears latest case on Planned Parenthood funding

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri attorney general's office defended the Republican-led Legislature's latest attempt in a yearslong struggle to block taxpayer dollars from going to Planned Parenthood during arguments before the state Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey's office had appealed after a lower court judge found it was unconstitutional for lawmakers in 2022 to specify that Planned Parenthood would get zero dollars for providing family planning services to Medicaid patients despite reimbursing other health care providers for similar treatments.

Solicitor General Josh Divine told Supreme Court judges that creating a state budget is a core power granted to lawmakers. Divine said if the high court rules in favor of Planned Parenthood in this case, it will "wreck the appropriation process that has been used for decades."

Chuck Hatfield, Planned Parenthood's lawyer, told judges that's "not so." He said the case is "one in a long line of discussions about legislative authority" to budget without trampling constitutional rights and state laws.

Missouri banned almost all abortions when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022. And before then, the state's Medicaid program also did not reimburse for abortions.