The Missouri Supreme Court has turned away an appeal about how to word a ballot question on access to abortion in the state.

Missouri lawmakers have already banned abortion except in cases of medical emergency, but proponents of broader access to the procedure are seeking to put a question about it directly before voters next year. In all seven states where abortion has been on the ballot since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade last year, voters have either supported protecting abortion rights or rejected attempts to erode them.

In Missouri, officials and advocates on both sides are grappling with how to word the question that could go on the ballot. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has proposed asking voters whether they are in favor of allowing "dangerous and unregulated abortions until live birth."

A state appeals court in October said the wording was politically partisan. Ashcroft appealed the decision, but Monday the Missouri Supreme Court declined to hear his argument.

Summaries are used on Missouri ballots to help voters understand sometimes lengthy and complex constitutional amendments and other ballot proposals. Ashcroft, who is running for governor in 2024, said his wording "fairly and accurately reflects the scope and magnitude" of each of the six proposed abortion rights ballot measures.

"My responsibility as secretary of state is to make sure the people of Missouri have ballot language that they can understand and trust," Ashcroft said in a news release. "If these petitions make it to the ballot, the people will decide. I will continue to do everything in my power to make sure Missourians know the truth."

A statement from the ACLU of Missouri said the "repeated rejection of the Secretary of State's arguments verify that his case has no legal bearing."