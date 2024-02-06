Missouri Supreme Court affirms judgment in wrongful death suit

According to court documents, following prostate surgery in October 2012, Roosevelt Rhoden experienced renal failure and difficulty breathing. After an exploratory laparotomy was performed, examining his entire gastrointestinal tract, it was determined a ruptured diverticulum had resulted in free air in Roosevelt Rhoden's abdomen.

Roosevelt Rhoden developed sepsis following the laparotomy, as well as kidney and respiratory complications. He improved after being transferred to another hospital, but subsequently suffered a stroke and was placed in a skilled nursing facility where he died in October 2013.