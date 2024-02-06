Missouri summer camp virus outbreak raises safety questions

Missouri leaders knew the risk of convening thousands of children at summer camps across the state during a pandemic, the state's top health official said, and insisted that camp organizers have plans in place to keep an outbreak from happening.

The outbreak happened anyway.

An overnight summer camp in rural southwestern Missouri has seen scores of campers, counselors and staff infected with the coronavirus, the local health department revealed this week, raising questions about the ability to keep children safe at what is a rite of childhood for many.

Missouri is one of several states to report outbreaks at summer camps. The Kanakuk camp near Branson ended up sending its teenage campers home. On Friday, the local health department announced 49 positive cases of COVID-19 at the camp. By Monday, the number had jumped to 82.

Some states, such as Oregon, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, closed summer camps this year, and many camps elsewhere have voluntarily canceled programs. But other camps are plowing ahead, hoping precautions such as social distancing, masks and requiring children to quarantine before coming to camp will quell the risk. Other states where outbreaks have been reported have included Texas, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Some 26 million youths normally take part in camps across the U.S. each year, the American Camp Association said Tuesday. The group estimates 19.5 million young people will miss out on in-person day and overnight camps this year due to the pandemic, with 6.5 million still expected to go.

Missouri's outbreak at a camp operated by Christian-based Kanakuk Kamp has done little to change the way the state is handling summer camps, which essentially calls for camp operators to consult with their local public health agency to craft plans to keep children and staff safe. Camps must report any positive cases to the state.

Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said Monday his agency had no plans to shut down summer camps in the wake of the Missouri outbreak.

"We think school is incredibly important to kids. We also think camps are important," Williams said.