Missouri students may soon get option of free online courses

ST. LOUIS -- New legislation passed in Missouri means as early as next year, public school students in kindergarten through 12th grade could have the option of taking online courses for free.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the Missouri House and Senate in May approved what's been dubbed the Missouri Course Access and Virtual School Program. If Gov. Eric Greitens signs it, the law could become effective next summer.

The main intent is to expand course access for high school students in small, rural or financially-troubled schools that may not be able to afford teachers in advanced courses such as chemistry, Chinese or creative writing.

Under the new program, the school district or charter school would pick up the tab, not the student's family.

"Having this course access kind of gets rid of the education by ZIP code and opens up a wide variety of classes for all the students," said state Rep. Bryan Spencer, a Wentzville Republican and former teacher who led the proposal in the House.