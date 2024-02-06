Missouri state school board standoff creates delays

ST. LOUIS -- The Missouri Board of Education has missed two of 11 meetings scheduled for this year because it still doesn't have enough members for a quorum.

Gov. Eric Greitens appointed 10 people in the second half of 2017 to the state board that oversees Missouri's public schools. Two declined, one resigned and two others were removed by Greitens in efforts to fire former commissioner Margie Vandeven in December.

The board has lacked a quorum since early January, when Greitens withdrew and re-submitted five appointees in an effort to buy more time for their Senate confirmations. Lawmakers upset with Greitens' move have threatened to hold up the appointments, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

"My biggest concern is that, when we start meeting again, we'd have five new members who have no background on what the board needs to do and what we've been doing in certain areas," said Victor Lenz, the board's vice president.