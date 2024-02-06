Missouri state lawmaker releases edited video of his arrest

ST. LOUIS -- A Missouri legislator has released a video he says supports his lawsuit claiming police officers used excessive force while arresting him during a protest of a fatal police shooting.

The edited video released Sunday on state Rep. Bruce Franks Jr.'s Facebook page was shot during protests after a white police officer shot 18-year-old Antonio Martin, who was black, in 2014 in Berkeley, Missouri.

Franks, a black activist who was part of a group trying to keep peace between protesters and police, said the video shows him being kicked, beaten and sprayed with tear gas.

The 2-minute video appears to be mostly from police body cameras but also contains apparent TV footage, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. It shows Franks on the ground, saying "I'm not fighting" while officers yell at him to get on his stomach and stay on the ground. The apparent TV footage appears to show officers kicking and hitting Franks.

Another segment of the video shows officers discussing spraying protesters with Mace and one saying a person was down and "I (expletive) kicked him like there was no (expletive) tomorrow." It's not clear if the officer was referring to Franks.

Franks, a Democrat from St. Louis, filed a federal lawsuit in 2016 alleging officers used excessive force while arresting him for charges later dropped. He also alleges officers lied to shift the blame to Franks and to cover up the arrest.

He told The Associated Press on Tuesday he and his legal team recently received the body cam footage after waiting for two years. He said he didn't release the video to fuel tension but to increase transparency.

"I wanted to show that this is really happening," Franks said. "Everyone feels that these things they hear about on the news maybe aren't really happening. It happens more often than we like to believe."