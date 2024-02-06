Missouri State Fair on this year after 2020 cancellation

COLUMBIA, Mo.-- Plans for a full Missouri State Fair are back on after the event was canceled last year because of the coronavirus, a spokeswoman for the state's agriculture director confirmed Tuesday.

Officials canceled the event last year over concerns about safety during the pandemic. The Sedalia fairground was instead used for a smaller youth livestock show in 2020.

This year's fair is scheduled for Aug. 12 through 22.

Plans for the annual tradition come as coronavirus cases throughout the state continue to drop after peaking in November.