JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers are working on a potential special session plan to reverse recent budget cuts affecting services for thousands of people with disabilities, the state's top senator said Thursday.

Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard said the funding proposal for Medicaid nursing and in-home care services could be considered next week.

Richard said he also plans to offer a resolution next week to expel St. Louis-area Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal for making a social-media comment hoping for President Donald Trump's assassination.

The state constitution requires lawmakers to convene Wednesday to consider overriding gubernatorial vetoes.

The Republican-led Legislature isn't expected to undo any of the five vetoes made by Republican Gov. Eric Greitens in his first year in office.

But because lawmakers must come to the Capitol anyway, the timing is ripe to take up other matters.

The budget that took effect July 1 cut Medicaid-funded personal-care services, such as bathing and grooming assistance, for about 8,300 people with disabilities.

One of the bills Greitens vetoed earlier this year would have avoided those cuts by authorizing Greitens' administration to sweep $35 million out of various special funds to pay for the services.

Greitens called it "an unconstitutional, one-time fake fix to a real problem."

Lawmakers are working on an alternative plan.

One possibility is to cut a tax credit for low-income seniors and disabled residents who live in rental housing and divert the savings to the personal-care program -- an option already endorsed by House members during the regular session.

Richard said lawmakers hope to show Greitens a plan soon and ask him to call lawmakers into a special session.

"If the governor doesn't, I'd be willing to try to call ourselves in," said Richard, a Republican from Joplin. "I think the Senate believes that throwing these people out is unacceptable, and we're looking for a fix."