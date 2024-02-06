Missouri Southern drops plans for dental school

JOPLIN, Mo. -- Missouri Southern State University has abandoned plans for a dental school that would've operated in partnership with the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Missouri Southern president Alan Marble announced last week the schools jointly decided to drop the project because state funding was minimal, the Joplin Globe reported.

The universities had been collaborating since 2010 on the project to create a dental school on Missouri Southern's campus in Joplin. The schools requested state money to fund the project in fiscal year 2017, but most of the funding was withheld and hasn't been available since then.

Missouri Southern had requested $3 million, while UMKC requested $1.5 million.