Missouri sends governor law tightening abortion regulations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers on Tuesday delivered Republican Gov. Eric Greitens a political win by sending him a wide-ranging bill tightening abortion regulations that would give the attorney general power to prosecute violations.

The measure prompted critics to warn the changes could limit access to abortion in a state that already has tough restrictions.

The bill's passage comes after the first-year governor called lawmakers back to the Capitol for a special summer session focused on abortion policy. Greitens said the move was motivated by a St. Louis ordinance banning discrimination in employment and housing based on "reproductive health decisions" and a federal judge's ruling that struck down some Missouri abortion restrictions passed in previous legislative sessions.

Greitens asked lawmakers to pass provisions he said would protect pregnancy-care centers from the St. Louis ordinance and put in place new abortion regulations in place of the ones struck down in court. Lawmakers appear to have done that.

Despite pushback, senators voted 22-9 to ditch a bipartisan compromise they'd reached earlier and instead pass a harsher bill backed by the House and governor. Groups such as Missouri Right to Life touted the bill's passage.

"Today is a great victory for pregnancy care centers that help women and children all over the state," Greitens said in a statement. "I'm proud that many of Missouri's lawmakers stood strong to protect the lives of the innocent unborn and women's health."

State Sen. Wayne Wallingford, R-Cape Girardeau, voted for the bill.

"This contains the toughest provisions we have passed in years to protect women and children," he said.

Wallingford backed the stricter provisions passed by the House more than a month ago in the special session.

Democratic senators and abortion-rights advocates decried the special session and the resulting bill as medically unnecessary.

NARAL Pro-Choice Missouri executive director Alison Dreith called the session "free advertising for Greitens' personal political ambitions" and said women were "treated as pawns."