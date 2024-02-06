All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 10, 2024

Missouri senator to speak at SEMO's annual MLK Celebration Dinner

Southeast Missouri State University announced this year's keynote speaker for the university's annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner. State Sen. Brian Williams will present this year's address at the dinner, which will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. The theme for this year's event is "Building CommUNITY Through Service"...

Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford
Brian Williams
Brian Williams

Southeast Missouri State University announced this year's keynote speaker for the university's annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner.

State Sen. Brian Williams will present this year's address at the dinner, which will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. The theme for this year's event is "Building CommUNITY Through Service".

According to the news release, Williams is the first Black male to serve in the Missouri Senate in two decades. He has represented the 14th Senatorial District in St. Louis County since 2018 and served as the minority floor leader from 2020-22.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Williams' work in Jefferson City reflects the best interests of his underserved community, according to SEMO's website. With his diplomacy and advocacy, sickle cell patients may access their needed medications, students will learn about the atrocity of the Holocaust with his designation of Holocaust Education Week and disabled individuals who have ABLE savings accounts will be protected from losing federal benefits.

To address racial profiling and police misconduct, Williams passed legislation to ban the use of respiratory chokeholds, establish the nation's strongest use-of-force database and permit prosecutors to file a motion to vacate convictions in light of new evidence that proves the person's innocence.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner is a university tradition that started with students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members from Southeast Missouri and beyond. It celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. and there will be 100 faculty/staff and 100 student tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets are available through the faculty/staff and student registration links that can be viewed on the portal. For general ticket purchasing, go to www.semo.edu/student-support/diversity-inclusion/mlk-dinner.html.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching f...
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer be...
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increas...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy