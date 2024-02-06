Missouri senator to speak at SEMO's annual MLK Celebration Dinner

Williams' work in Jefferson City reflects the best interests of his underserved community, according to SEMO's website. With his diplomacy and advocacy, sickle cell patients may access their needed medications, students will learn about the atrocity of the Holocaust with his designation of Holocaust Education Week and disabled individuals who have ABLE savings accounts will be protected from losing federal benefits.

To address racial profiling and police misconduct, Williams passed legislation to ban the use of respiratory chokeholds, establish the nation's strongest use-of-force database and permit prosecutors to file a motion to vacate convictions in light of new evidence that proves the person's innocence.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner is a university tradition that started with students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members from Southeast Missouri and beyond. It celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. and there will be 100 faculty/staff and 100 student tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets are available through the faculty/staff and student registration links that can be viewed on the portal. For general ticket purchasing, go to www.semo.edu/student-support/diversity-inclusion/mlk-dinner.html.