All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 25, 2017

Missouri senator moving out of room he rented from lobbyist

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri senator said Monday he's moving out of a room in Jefferson City he rents from a lobbyist after questions from a co-worker about the ethics of doing so. After telling colleagues on the Senate floor he's staying at a hotel as he searches for a new place in the city, Republican Sen. Rob Schaaf criticized GOP Gov. Eric Greitens' ethics...

By SUMMER BALLENTINE ~ Associated Press
Rob Schaaf
Rob Schaaf

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri senator said Monday he's moving out of a room in Jefferson City he rents from a lobbyist after questions from a co-worker about the ethics of doing so.

After telling colleagues on the Senate floor he's staying at a hotel as he searches for a new place in the city, Republican Sen. Rob Schaaf criticized GOP Gov. Eric Greitens' ethics.

He said Greitens has accepted political donations from companies that could benefit from policies he supports.

"Governor, don't ignore the log in your eye when you see the speck in mine," said Schaaf, who's from St. Joseph. "I'm removing the speck."

On Thursday, Republican Sen. Caleb Rowden of Columbia questioned Schaaf on the Senate floor about renting from Richard McIntosh, lobbyist for the trucking technology company Drivewyze, while sponsoring a bill that could allow more businesses such as Drivewyze to offer truck weigh station bypass services in the state.

Schaaf acknowledged Monday his renting from McIntosh contributed "to the appearance of corruption in Jefferson City."

Then, after calling for state ethics laws to be strengthened, he turned his attention to the governor.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He said Greitens should return donations from the health-insurance company Centene and wealthy Joplin businessman David Humphreys of TAMKO Building Products Inc. Greitens supports policies that could benefit those companies, Schaaf said.

The senator said A New Missouri Inc., the not-for-profit supporting Greitens and his agenda, should be disbanded. He said it was created "specifically for the purpose of hiding his donors."

Greitens' senior adviser, Austin Chambers, called Schaaf's comments "absurd."

Adding to the tensions, Schaaf on Thursday effectively stalled a vote on one of Greitens' main priorities: establishing an alert system to notify the public when someone accused of harming a police officer is on the run.

A New Missouri launched ads that day accusing Schaaf of "attempting to shut down all conservative action in the Senate because of personal political games that he is playing along with the liberals."

The ads urge people to call Schaaf's personal cellphone.

Chambers said A New Missouri is using radio ads, digital ads and robocalls against Schaaf. He said similar tactics will be used to push Greitens' agenda.

"This isn't about just something against Sen. Schaaf," Chambers said. "If there are others who are standing in the way or if there are others who are being very supportive of the agenda, then we will engage with them."

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine posses...
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery a...
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possessio...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy