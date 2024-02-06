Missouri senator moving out of room he rented from lobbyist

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri senator said Monday he's moving out of a room in Jefferson City he rents from a lobbyist after questions from a co-worker about the ethics of doing so.

After telling colleagues on the Senate floor he's staying at a hotel as he searches for a new place in the city, Republican Sen. Rob Schaaf criticized GOP Gov. Eric Greitens' ethics.

He said Greitens has accepted political donations from companies that could benefit from policies he supports.

"Governor, don't ignore the log in your eye when you see the speck in mine," said Schaaf, who's from St. Joseph. "I'm removing the speck."

On Thursday, Republican Sen. Caleb Rowden of Columbia questioned Schaaf on the Senate floor about renting from Richard McIntosh, lobbyist for the trucking technology company Drivewyze, while sponsoring a bill that could allow more businesses such as Drivewyze to offer truck weigh station bypass services in the state.

Schaaf acknowledged Monday his renting from McIntosh contributed "to the appearance of corruption in Jefferson City."

Then, after calling for state ethics laws to be strengthened, he turned his attention to the governor.