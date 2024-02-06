Missouri Senate Republicans back bills on transgender children

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The leader of Missouri's state Senate on Thursday said Republican senators are unified against letting transgender girls play on girls' sports teams.

Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden's comments to reporters Thursday signal that restrictions on what teams transgender student athletes can play on have a good chance of passing the GOP-led Legislature this year.

Supporters and opponents spoke for hours during an intense public House committee hearing on several bills dealing with transgender student athletes, gender-affirming treatment and drag shows. The hearing lasted through Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Missouri's current public high school sports rules already prohibit transgender girls from competing on girls teams unless they have undergone at least a year of hormone therapy and continue taking medication to maintain their hormone levels.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association requires transgender athletes to apply and submit documentation of medical care in order to compete as the gender they identify with.

A spokesman for the association said 13 students have been approved since the organization adopted the rules in 2012, including only four transgender girls.

Senate Democratic Minority Leader John Rizzo called the focus on transgender athletics "absurd."