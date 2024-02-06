Missouri Senate OKs bill to limit COVID-19 lawsuits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri senators passed a bill Tuesday to shield hospitals, manufacturers and other businesses from lawsuits over alleged wrongdoing during the pandemic.

The GOP-led Senate voted 20-13 in favor of the bill, which now goes to the Republican-led state House.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson and business groups have been pushing lawmakers to pass legislation shielding businesses from lawsuits related to COVID-19. Supporters argue businesses shouldn't be punished for trying to help during the pandemic, but critics warn the measure would limit people's access to the courts.