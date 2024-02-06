Missouri Senate GOP divided over gerrymandering attempts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A plan to redraw Missouri's eight U.S. House districts remained stuck amid Republican squabbling Wednesday, as conservative state senators continued to press their party's leaders to embrace an aggressive map that could flip a Democratic-held seat to the GOP.

The Senate quit for the day without voting but was scheduled to return today to try again. A relentless filibuster by a conservative coalition has chewed up about 35 hours over parts of three days.

The intense, prolonged debate unfolded after counterparts in numerous other states have done much the same thing — twisting district lines to give Democrats an edge in states such as Illinois, Maryland and New York and Republicans an advantage in states such as Tennessee, Ohio and North Carolina. Courts have overturned the Ohio and North Carolina maps.

Kansas joined the list of states enacting partisan redistricting plans Wednesday, when its Republican-led Legislature overrode Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's veto of a map that hurts the election prospects of the state's only Democrat in Congress.

Missouri is currently represented in Congress by six Republicans and two Democrats — one each from St. Louis and Kansas City.

A redistricting plan passed last month by the state House is projected to keep that 6-2 makeup while slightly strengthening the GOP edge in the only area close to a swing district — the 2nd District in suburban St. Louis, held by Republican U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner.

But some Republicans contend that map doesn't do enough to shore up the 2nd District. And some want to give the GOP a shot at winning seven seats by drastically redrawing the Kansas City-based 5th District held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver.