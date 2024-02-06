Missouri Senate committee negotiates income tax cut

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri state senators on Monday advanced two strategies for cutting income taxes, but behind-the-scenes negotiations were still ongoing.

The Senate Appropriations Committee voted out two bills on income taxes for the full Republican-led chamber to debate.

The first mirrors what Republican Gov. Mike Parson tasked lawmakers with passing when he called them back for a special session. Typically, Missouri lawmakers only work from January until mid-May.

In his special session call, Parson directed lawmakers to cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8%, as well as increase the standard deduction by $2,000 for single filers and $4,000 for couples. He limited tax cuts to a maximum $700 million price tag per year.

The committee sent legislation with those provisions to the floor without making any changes.

An alternative plan would bring state income taxes down to 5%, plus another 0.1% per year if the state meets revenue growth benchmarks until the rate hits 4.5%.