Missouri sees high mortality rates for pregnant women

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's maternal mortality rate is ranked as one of the worst in the country.

Last year's Health of Women and Children Report by the United Health Foundation put the national average at nearly 20 deaths per 100,000 live births. The report put Missouri's maternal mortality rate at more than 28 deaths per 100,000 live births, ranking the state in the bottom 10.

"It's not acceptable," said Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. He said most maternal deaths are preventable, but there's room for improvement.

The leading causes of maternal death in Missouri are cardiac-related. The state's high smoking and obesity rates during pregnancy also put women at more risk, the Kansas City Star reported.

State figures show about 15 percent of Missouri women smoked during pregnancy in 2015. Nationally the rate is less than 8.5 percent.