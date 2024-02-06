Missouri seeks federal disaster aid for flooding

The declaration would make federal assistance available to individuals and businesses who suffered flooding damage in 37 counties, including Bollinger County. Local governments and not-for-profits in 45 counties also would be eligible to receive federal aid for flooding response and recovery efforts.

The disaster request stems from flooding that began April 28 after as much as a foot of rain fell in some areas. At least a dozen rivers and major creeks rose to record highs.

Many of the affected counties are in the central and southern part of the state.