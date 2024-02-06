All sections
NewsMay 25, 2017
Missouri seeks federal disaster aid for flooding
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Eric Greitens is requesting federal disaster aid for 45 Missouri counties affected by recent flooding. Greitens said Wednesday he has asked President Donald Trump to approve a major disaster declaration for Missouri. The declaration would make federal assistance available to individuals and businesses who suffered flooding damage in 37 counties, including Bollinger County. ...
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Eric Greitens is requesting federal disaster aid for 45 Missouri counties affected by recent flooding.

Greitens said Wednesday he has asked President Donald Trump to approve a major disaster declaration for Missouri.

The declaration would make federal assistance available to individuals and businesses who suffered flooding damage in 37 counties, including Bollinger County. Local governments and not-for-profits in 45 counties also would be eligible to receive federal aid for flooding response and recovery efforts.

The disaster request stems from flooding that began April 28 after as much as a foot of rain fell in some areas. At least a dozen rivers and major creeks rose to record highs.

Many of the affected counties are in the central and southern part of the state.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

