As Missouri prepares for its primary election Tuesday, voters might have a few questions on casting a ballot this year.
The Missouri Secretary of State’s Office has compiled a list of the most frequently asked questions and answers concerning voting in primary elections, available on its website.
Missouri has an open primary, which means voters may choose any party’s ballot on primary Election Day. Voters in Missouri do not need to register as affiliated with a certain party, unlike surrounding states such as Illinois and Kentucky, according the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Individuals in Illinois may vote any party during the primary but must declare party affiliation. Kentucky employs a closed voting system, which requires voters to affiliate with a political party while registering to vote.
There are several qualifications in Missouri for absentee voting, including being out of town on the day of the election, illness, religious belief, working as an election authority or incarceration. Absentee ballots may be requested at the voter’s election authority.
When voting by mail, individuals should receive verification from local election authority in seven to 10 days stating their ballot had been received and processed. If this verification notice is not received, voters may reach out to their local election authority.
If a voter has moved recently, they might need to fill out a separate voter registration application, depending on whether the move crossed jurisdiction lines. Those who move after registration deadlines may be issued a limited ballot.
Many other concerns, such as a change in voting method, may also be directed to the Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office at (573) 243-3547.
More information and a full list of frequently asked questions may be found at www.sos.mo.gov/elections/goVoteMissouri/votingquestions.
