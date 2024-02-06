As Missouri prepares for its primary election Tuesday, voters might have a few questions on casting a ballot this year.

The Missouri Secretary of State’s Office has compiled a list of the most frequently asked questions and answers concerning voting in primary elections, available on its website.

Missouri has an open primary, which means voters may choose any party’s ballot on primary Election Day. Voters in Missouri do not need to register as affiliated with a certain party, unlike surrounding states such as Illinois and Kentucky, according the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Individuals in Illinois may vote any party during the primary but must declare party affiliation. Kentucky employs a closed voting system, which requires voters to affiliate with a political party while registering to vote.