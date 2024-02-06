“What language do you dream in?”

As she pondered the question posed by Judith Crenshaw, who teaches foreign language classes at Cape Girardeau Central High School, 17-year-old Jowairia Khalid paused, thought for a moment and said, “Urdu.”

A heartbeat later, she added, “It depends on who I’m talking to in my dream.”

Jowairia, who is set to graduate in May, is fluent in three languages: Urdu, Arabic and English. Urdu is the language she speaks at home with her family, and Jowairia said she often finds herself silently translating from Urdu to English.

“All the languages I have learned are just interconnected,” Jowairia said, explaining she began learning Arabic when she was 2 or 3 years old.

When Jowairia walks across the Show Me Center stage later this year to receive a diploma cementing her academic accomplishments thus far, she may also earn a recognition no student in CHS history has earned before: the Missouri Seal of Biliteracy.

The seal is awarded to graduating high school students in districts that have a program approved through the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and who have demonstrated achievement in English, a language other than English and sociocultural competence.

The Cape Girardeau School District received state approval to offer its graduates the seal in July. Along with Jowairia, Central student Cambreigh Matlock will be testing for the Seal of Biliteracy for Spanish.

For students, earning the seal is no walk in the park.

In order to be awarded the Seal of Biliteracy through the Cape Girardeau schools, Crenshaw said a student must maintain a 2.5 GPA; earn a “proficient” or “advanced” score on the End-of-Course (EOC) assessment, an ACT score of 18 or higher, or an ACCESS exam score of 4 or higher. Applicants must also submit proof of having used the language within the community, which Crenshaw said can take the form of an essay, and pass one of two exams, either the Standards-based Measurement of Proficiency (STAMP) test or an exam through the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages (ACTFL).

“It gives the student another level of distinction,” Crenshaw said of the seal. “So it’s something added onto their permanent record, and it just is something that will help them to show that they have proficiency of reading, writing, listening and speaking of more than one language.”

While the additional accolade at graduation is certainly part of the appeal for students seeking the Seal of Biliteracy, bragging rights aren’t its only perk. Students can earn up to 24 hours of college credit by earning the Seal of Biliteracy, depending on the institution a student chooses to attend.

It can also assist students in finding employment opportunities.

“As students put this on their resume, it gets them a leg up for employers, and especially employers that are looking for people who have a world point of view or speak different languages,” Crenshaw said.

The State of Missouri adopted the Seal of Biliteracy in October 2017, and is one of 38 states to adopt the seal nationwide, according to www.sealofbiliteracy.org. In Missouri, there are more than 84 schools and districts offering students the seal upon graduation.