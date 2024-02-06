Missouri revenue growth lags behind expectations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and fellow Republican budget leaders in the Legislature on Tuesday said they're projecting the state will bring in roughly $200 million less than initially expected this fiscal year, and they're planning on modest 2.5 percent revenue growth next year.

Budget leaders now say they expect there will be 1.9 percent revenue growth this year compared to last fiscal year, which is about half of what lawmakers were banking on when they passed this year's budget. The state fiscal year spans from July to June each year.

State Budget director Dan Haug said the roughly $250 million in cuts already made by Greitens likely make up for the drop in projected growth, and he said any further, significant cuts probably won't be needed.