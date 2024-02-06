Missouri responds defiantly to Justice Dept. over gun law

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri's governor and attorney general said in a defiant letter to the U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday they stand by the state's new law banning police from enforcing federal firearms rules.

Gov. Mike Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt wrote they still plan to enforce the new law, which Parson signed Saturday. The measure penalizes local police departments if their officers enforce federal gun laws.

Schmitt and Parson wrote they will "fight tooth and nail" to defend the right to own guns as spelled out in the state constitution and the new law.

"We will not tolerate any attempts by the federal government to deprive Missourians of this critical civil right," they wrote.

In a letter sent Wednesday night and obtained by The Associated Press, Justice Department officials pointed out federal law trumps state law under the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks during a news conference Aug. 6 in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson ~ Associated Press, file

Brian Boynton, an acting assistant attorney general at the Justice Department, said in the letter Missouri's law threatens to disrupt the working relationship between federal and local law enforcement and noted the state receives federal grants and technical assistance.

Missouri's new law would subject law enforcement agencies with officers who knowingly enforce federal gun laws to a fine of about $50,000 per violating officer.

Boynton said Missouri's law "conflicts with federal firearms laws and regulation" and federal law would supersede the state's new statute. He said federal agents and the U.S. attorney's offices in the state would continue to enforce all federal firearms laws and regulations. He asked Parson and Schmitt to clarify the law and how it would work in a response by today.