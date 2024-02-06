All sections
NewsMay 31, 2020

Missouri reports 33 new COVID-19 deaths, making total 771

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri reported another 33 COVID-19-related deaths Saturday, up 4.5% in a single day, increasing its total for the coronavirus pandemic to 771. The state Department of Health and Senior Services also said the number of coronavirus cases rose by 1.3%, up 167 cases to 12,962 as of Saturday. The department said 718 people infected with the novel coronavirus have been hospitalized...

Associated Press
Crowds of people gather at Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar & Grill in Gravois Mills, Missouri, Sunday, May 24, 2020. Several beach bars along Lake of the Ozarks were packed with party-goers during the Memorial Day weekend. Several political leaders in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas, as well as the state of Kansas' health secretary, have condemned Lake of the Ozarks revelers for failing to practice social distancing, amid fears they could return to areas hard hit by the coronavirus and spread the disease. (Shelly Yang/Kansas City Star via AP)
Crowds of people gather at Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar & Grill in Gravois Mills, Missouri, Sunday, May 24, 2020. Several beach bars along Lake of the Ozarks were packed with party-goers during the Memorial Day weekend. Several political leaders in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas, as well as the state of Kansas' health secretary, have condemned Lake of the Ozarks revelers for failing to practice social distancing, amid fears they could return to areas hard hit by the coronavirus and spread the disease. (Shelly Yang/Kansas City Star via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri reported another 33 COVID-19-related deaths Saturday, up 4.5% in a single day, increasing its total for the coronavirus pandemic to 771.

The state Department of Health and Senior Services also said the number of coronavirus cases rose by 1.3%, up 167 cases to 12,962 as of Saturday. The department said 718 people infected with the novel coronavirus have been hospitalized.

The majority of the state's deaths have been in the St. Louis area, with St. Louis County and the city together accounting for 563 COVID-19-related deaths, or 73%. People aged 70 or older account for three-quarters of all deaths, or 578 total.

For some infected people, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the coronavirus can cause severe illness and death. For most people, it causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks.

Meanwhile, Lake of the Ozarks bars and restaurants were still bringing in customers, but the crowds were subdued by comparison to those during the previous Memorial Day holiday weekend, The Kansas City Star reported.

The close-quarters revelry received national attention. A Boone County resident who spent 12 hours at to venues tested positive for coronavirus.

State News
