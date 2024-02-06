Missouri reports 33 new COVID-19 deaths, making total 771

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri reported another 33 COVID-19-related deaths Saturday, up 4.5% in a single day, increasing its total for the coronavirus pandemic to 771.

The state Department of Health and Senior Services also said the number of coronavirus cases rose by 1.3%, up 167 cases to 12,962 as of Saturday. The department said 718 people infected with the novel coronavirus have been hospitalized.

The majority of the state's deaths have been in the St. Louis area, with St. Louis County and the city together accounting for 563 COVID-19-related deaths, or 73%. People aged 70 or older account for three-quarters of all deaths, or 578 total.