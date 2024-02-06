Missouri report: Black drivers more likely to be pulled over

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- New data released Wednesday show black drivers in Missouri were 75 percent more likely than whites to be pulled over last year, the highest level since the state began compiling data on traffic stops 17 years ago.

The annual report by the state attorney general's office shows an uptick compared to last year -- when black drivers were 69 percent more likely than whites to be stopped by police -- and a historical upward trend since lawmakers first called for annual reports in 2000.

Police treatment of black people in Missouri fell under heightened scrutiny after the August 2014 police shooting death of Michael Brown, a black, unarmed 18-year-old in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson.

A St. Louis County grand jury declined to charge Darren Wilson, the white officer who killed Brown, and a U.S. Department of Justice investigation cleared him of wrongdoing in the death.

A Justice Department report released in March 2015, however, cited racial bias and profiling in Ferguson's policing and a profit-driven municipal court system that frequently targeted black residents.

The recent report by Republican Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley's office shows black drivers were more than five times as likely to be pulled over compared to whites in proportion to the city's population, which according to 2010 census data is 63 percent black and about 34 percent white.

Black drivers were nearly 73 times more likely than whites to be pulled over in Ferguson last year in proportion to the state's racial breakdown, which is about 11 percent black and 83 percent white.

"To say that it doesn't exist, that it doesn't happen is equivalent to sticking your head in the sand," St. Louis NAACP president Adolphus Pruitt said of racial bias in policing.

Hispanics, Asians, American Indians and people of mixed or unknown races were stopped statewide at rates below their proportion of the driving-age population, the report stated.

Other statewide findings for Missouri show black, Hispanic and American Indian drivers were more likely to be searched, but contraband was less likely to be found during searches.