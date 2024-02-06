Missouri proposal goes further than 'Don't Say Gay' bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — K-12 public school teachers and counselors would be largely outlawed from talking about LGBTQ people under a Missouri proposal more restrictive than what critics call Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law.

Republican state Sen. Mike Moon's bill, which received a Tuesday committee hearing in the GOP-led Missouri state Senate, is among several filed across the nation this year that are similar to Florida's new law.

The Missouri proposal goes further than the Florida law, which bars instruction on sexual orientation, gender identity and other lessons deemed not age appropriate in kindergarten through third grade.

Missouri's bill would only allow licensed mental health care providers to talk to students about gender identity and LGBTQ issues in K-12 public schools, and only if guardians first give permission.

"The bill follows the lead of Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill but does so with broader impact and implications than any bill being considered in the nation," said Katy Erker-Lynch, executive director of the LGBTQ state advocacy group Promo.

North Carolina senators were expected to vote Tuesday on legislation to prohibit instruction about sexuality and gender identity in K-4 public school classes. The proposal would require schools in most circumstances to alert parents prior to a change in the name or pronoun used for their child.

In Kansas, top Republican legislators are focusing on helping conservative parents remove their children from public schools over what's taught about gender and sexuality. The effort has become their alternative to pursuing a version of the Florida law.

Supporters of the Missouri proposal argued Tuesday that parents should be informed about conversations between teachers or counselors and students about gender and sexuality.