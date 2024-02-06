SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A former history professor at Missouri State University charged in the stabbing death of a colleague was found not guilty Friday by reason of insanity.

Greene County Judge David Jones announced his ruling in the case of Edward Gutting, who was charged with first-degree murder in the 2016 killing of Marc Cooper inside Cooper's Springfield home. Cooper's wife, Nancy, was injured but survived, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

The trial was delayed for several years in part by a series of mental evaluations. The judge's ruling followed a six-day trial.