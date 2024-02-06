Missouri prison worker wins $1.5M in discrimination lawsuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A jury has awarded almost $1.5 million to a white prison employee in Kansas City who filed a racial-discrimination lawsuit against the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Richard Dixson sued the agency last year saying he was subjected to racial discrimination and a hostile work environment at the Kansas City Re-Entry Center, a minimum-security prison. Dixson said he was removed from a position in the facility and replaced with employees he contends are unqualified.

He remains employed at the center in a different position, the Kansas City Star reported.

The lawsuit said managers retaliated after Dixson complained. Dixson alleged he was denied an investigation into his complaint, and was denied the use of flex-time to spend time with his family and for medical appointments after a car accident. But other employees were permitted to use flex-time, the lawsuit states.

A Jackson County jury on Monday ruled in Dixson's favor on the allegation of retaliation, but not on the discrimination and hostile work environment allegations. The jury awarded Dixson $280,000 in compensatory damages and $1.2 million in punitive damages.