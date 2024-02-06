Missouri pays pandemic consultant more than $500,000

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri has paid a consulting firm more than $500,000 in emergency federal funding for pandemic-related costs, despite Gov. Mike Parson saying in early May an independent foundation was paying the firm.

State payroll records show the McChrystal Group has received $522,000 in federal CARES Act funding from the state, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The Virginia-based company was founded by retired four-star Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal.

In early May, Parson said the Missouri Foundation for Health would pay up to $600,000 to the firm. He did not mention the state would take over the payments May 31, using the emergency federal aid.

Under a no-bid contract with the state, the McChrystal Group will be eligible to continue being paid nearly $250,000 a month for its work, Parson spokeswoman Kelli Jones said.