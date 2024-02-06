Missouri parks, campsites rebound quickly after flooding

ST. LOUIS -- A month after severe floods ravaged several parks and campsites across Missouri, the majority of them are open again in time for summer visitors.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported cleanup and repair mostly is complete at several parks and tourist sites along rivers in Missouri. Many were damaged in late April and early May when torrential rains caused creeks and rivers to rise suddenly.

The result was damage to campgrounds, roads, facilities and infrastructure in many places that rely on summer tourism. More than a dozen state parks were affected.

Some of the worst damage was near St. Louis. But only Confluence Point, a park at the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri rivers, remains flooded.

At Meramec State Park, where the Meramec River reached a record height May 1, water took out valuable infrastructure, park superintendent Dan Wedemeyer said. Crews replaced 155 electrical boxes, three water heaters, four transformers, 19 campsite posts and several lanterns. Branches, mud and sand had to be removed from roads and facilities.

Ozark National Scenic Riverways has been making progress steadily, but many areas along the Jacks Fork below Alley Spring and along parts of the Current River likely will be closed over the weekend.

Larry Johnson, Ozark National Scenic Riverways superintendent, said at least 132 facilities were damaged or destroyed. Aid from other national parks helped with recovery.