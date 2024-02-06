Missouri panel restarts housing tax credit dropped in 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A state low-income housing tax credit sought by developers seeking to build affordable housing but often criticized by Missouri officials as inefficient has resumed after a three-year moratorium.

The Missouri Housing Development Commission has restarted the program, The Kansas City Star reported. The commission's decision came in a unanimous vote Friday.

Developers and tenant advocates have noted the supply of affordable housing in Missouri badly trails demand and developers say it's hard to make such ventures work financially without the credit.