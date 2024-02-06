Missouri opens coronavirus vaccine booster to all adults

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — All adults in Missouri are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster, the state health department announced Friday.

All adults in Missouri now can receive a booster shot within six months of their last Pfizer or Moderna dose. Johnson & Johnson boosters were already approved for adults at least two months after the shot.

People can mix-and-match boosters from any company.

The Department of Health and Senior Services followed suit within hours of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approving widespread boosters. The government is trying to get ahead of rising coronavirus cases experts fear could snowball into a winter surge with upcoming holiday travel.