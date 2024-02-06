Missouri officials push to expand address-secrecy program

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- State confidentiality programs aimed at hiding the home addresses of domestic-violence victims could be expanded under federal legislation introduced by Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt on Thursday.

Missouri is one of 36 states with programs that let victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking or various other crimes keep their addresses confidential by routing their mail through a post office box run by the state, according to the not-for-profit National Center for Victims of Crime. Participants also can use a substitute address in court proceedings or when creating other new public records.

But Blunt's office said it's unclear whether the federal government has to accept substitute addresses from Missouri and other state programs. If it becomes law, the federal legislation would ensure those addresses could be used in federal court proceedings, passport applications, applications for federal student aid and other federal records.

Blunt in a statement said the bill "will ensure victims have the same privacy protections whether they're applying for a passport or a local library card."