Missouri National Guard leads teacher appreciation morning boot camp

As the cries of Staff Sgt. Rodger C. Pinkley rang out Thursday morning at Jefferson Elementary School, 22 voices, including 12 other members of the Missouri National Guard’s 1221st Transportation Company, echoed his commands.

The Dexter, Missouri, guard members gathered at Jefferson to lead teachers in a “boot-camp” style workout, an event Principal Leigh Ragsdale coordinated as part of Teacher Appreciation Week.

The national weeklong observance is celebrated May 4 through 8, and at Jefferson, that meant an opportunity to shower teachers and staff with tokens of appreciation all week long.

Each day, teachers received such tokens in the form of free taco coupons from El Sol, an evening of miniature golf at The Teehouse, a drive-through salad bar from Texas Roadhouse and more.

“My personal philosophy, without a shadow of a doubt, is that teachers are the hardest working individuals on this planet,” Ragsdale said Wednesday. “I mean, they are loving and dedicated and spending their own money on kids that are not their own ... and it’s the least that we can do, one week. This should be all year round, in my opinion.”

The workout began with seven preparatory drills, including the high jump, windmill, rear lunge and — much to the dismay of some — pushups. After a few conditioning drills that tested participants’ core and upper body strength, Pinkley led the group through a cool-down drill.

Jokes were exchanged about moving on to a 5-mile run, but in the end, only a few teachers joined guard members for a jog around the school’s neighborhood.

Ragsdale, who spoke with the Southeast Missourian at the event, broke away mid-thought to cheer on friend and colleague Kelley Branch as she finished the run near the front of the pack.

“GO K.B., GO!” the educator cheered.

Soon after, members of First State Community Bank arrived to pass out juice and muffins to show their appreciation for teachers.