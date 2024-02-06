Missouri mother given new prosthetic arm after theft

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A Kansas City, Missouri, woman is being given a new prosthetic arm to replace one stolen from her minivan in September.

Twenty-nine-year-old Gaby Carmona had done without since the theft because the $120,000 replacement cost had been too pricey, The Kansas City Star reported. She's getting the new arm thanks to the generosity of a manufacturer and others.

Carmona was born without a left arm as a result of a congenital trait. She received her first prosthetic limb when she was 8, and used it until last year when she got a myoelectric arm. She had been able to get the high-tech prosthesis because she had health insurance through a full-time job that no longer exists.

The mother of five got a surprise Tuesday when she arrived at Advanced Arm Dynamics in Overland Park to be assessed for a less costly prosthesis that's largely for balance, but has no muscle control of fingers. Instead she was getting a high-tech replacement.