Missouri man guilty in shooting over disabled parking spot

ST. CHARLES. Mo. -- A suburban St. Louis man has been convicted of shooting an Amazon delivery truck driver during a dispute over a disabled parking spot.

Larry Thomlison, 70, of St. Charles was found guilty Monday of first- degree assault and armed criminal action in the March 2019 shooting of 21-year-old Jaylen Walker, who was paralyzed from the waist down, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Prosecutors said Walker had illegally parked his delivery van in a disabled parking spot and was talking to another Amazon driver when Thomlison confronted him.