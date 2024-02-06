Missouri man found guilty of murder in Illinois cop's death

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. -- A judge found a Missouri man guilty of first-degree murder Thursday in the death of an Illinois officer killed while trying to stop the man from fleeing police.

Caleb Campbell of Florissant, Missouri, was convicted in a bench trial for the Aug. 4, 2021, death of Brooklyn Officer Brian Pierce Jr.

Campbell's actions created a situation where "anything or anyone" in his path "was going to be obliterated," but Campbell "simply did not care," Madison County Associate Judge Neil Schroeder said in announcing his verdict.

Pierce, 24, died while part of a team of officers trying to stop Campbell when the Missouri man allegedly drove over spike strips and struck Pierce on the McKinley Bridge in Venice, Illinois, connecting the two states.