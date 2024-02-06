Missouri man executed for killing his cousin and her husband in 2006

BONNE TERRE -- A Missouri man was executed Tuesday for killing his cousin and her husband nearly two decades ago in an attack that left the couple's 4-year-old daughter home alone and unharmed.

Brian Dorsey, 52, was pronounced dead at 6:11 p.m. after a single-dose injection of the sedative pentobarbital at the state prison in Bonne Terre, Karen Pojmann, communications director for the Missouri Department of Corrections, said in an email. It was the first execution in Missouri this year after four in 2023, and it came hours after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the inmate's final appeals.

Dorsey took a few deep breaths as the drug was injected, then several shallow, quick breaths. At one point he raised his head from the pillow and blinked hard. After several seconds, all movement stopped. A spiritual adviser seated next to the gurney continued to speak. It was unclear what he was saying -- the room is soundproof.

Dorsey, in a final statement, expressed remorse and sorrow for the killings.

"Words cannot hold the just weight of my guilt and shame," Dorsey said in the written statement.

Dorsey, 52, formerly of Jefferson City, was convicted of killing Sarah and Ben Bonnie on Dec. 23, 2006, at their home near New Bloomfield. Prosecutors said that earlier that day, Dorsey had called Sarah Bonnie seeking to borrow money to pay two drug dealers who were at his apartment.

Dorsey went to the Bonnies' home that night. After they went to bed, Dorsey took a shotgun from the garage and killed both of them before sexually assaulting Sarah Bonnie's body, prosecutors said. Police said Dorsey stole several items from the home and tried to pay off a drug debt with some of the stolen goods.

A day after the killings, Sarah Bonnie's parents went to check on the Bonnies after they had failed to show up for a family gathering. They found the couple's 4-year-old daughter on the couch watching TV. She told her grandparents that her mother "won't wake up." Dorsey surrendered to police Dec. 26 of that year.

Dorsey's execution had raised new concerns about Missouri's single-drug protocol, which includes no provision for the use of anesthetics. Dorsey's attorneys described him as obese, diabetic and a former intravenous drug user, all factors that could have made it difficult to obtain a vein to inject the lethal drug. When that happens, a cutdown procedure is sometimes necessary.