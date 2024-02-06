Missouri locals want limits on firearms

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- After years of failed attempts to convince Missouri's Republican-led Legislature to enact stricter gun laws, St. Louis locals are trying to sidestep lawmakers altogether.

A former judge, state lawmaker and criminologist filed initiative petitions Wednesday that would amend the state constitution to allow St. Louis and other local governments to adopt their own gun policies.

"The use of guns for hunting in rural Missouri is very different than the use of guns in urban areas," Rick Rosenfeld, a retired University of Missouri--St. Louis criminology professor, said in a statement.

The effort comes after Republican lawmakers rebuffed requests this year from St. Louis' mayor and new police chief to make it harder for minors to carry firearms or to allow urban areas to adopt stricter gun policies compared to the rest of the state.

In February, the GOP-led House voted down a bipartisan proposal to put limits on when and where minors may carry guns, despite pleas from St. Louis lawmakers who told stories about teenagers toting rifles downtown.

Hairstylist Bunnei Johnson checks out the scene on the fifth floor of a building at 1409 Washington Ave., where 10 teens were shot overnight, one fatally, during a party in the building June 18 in downtown St. Louis. A former judge, state lawmaker and criminologist Wednesday filed initiative petitions that would amend the state constitution to allow St. Louis and other local governments to adopt their own gun policies. David Carson ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, file