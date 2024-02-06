Missouri lieutenant governor wants new veterans' home head

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Parson on Monday called for the removal of the St. Louis Veterans Home administrator after months of complaints over treatment of patients and management of the home.
Parson told reporters he wants administrator Rolando Carter out and alleged there have been issues with medications, turnover, transparency and a growing lack of faith in leadership at the home. Parson also called for the removal of the assistant administrator, Aneeqa Khan.
Parson said Carter's financial issues -- he filed for personal bankruptcy this year -- make him unfit to lead. Parson also questioned Khan, who was put on probation by the Missouri Board of Nursing Home Administrators for failing to properly manage two St. Louis homes.
Complaints against one of the homes under Khan, cited in her 2015 settlement with the board, included admitting two patients with "homicidal history" and inadequately supervising residents who bought and used illegal drugs at the home.
Neither Khan nor Carter immediately responded to Associated Press requests for comment Monday.
Parson's calls for a change in leadership at the St. Louis Veterans Home follow months of complaints by some families, staff and volunteers that patients are receiving poor care.
Carter previously told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch most complaints were "very minor in nature" and said steps have been taken to address concerns, including daily checkups on veterans by nurses and administrators and the addition of a guest-service director.
So far, several reviews have found no wrongdoing. Another investigation by the Department of Public Safety is ongoing.
Parson doesn't want to wait for the results of the latest review. He said regardless, he's seen issues at the home and leaders "need to be replaced."
That's not ultimately up to Parson, who said he's unsure whether it's state Veterans Commission members or the executive director who has the power to fire Carter.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.