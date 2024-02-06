Missouri lieutenant governor wants new veterans' home head

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Parson on Monday called for the removal of the St. Louis Veterans Home administrator after months of complaints over treatment of patients and management of the home.

Parson told reporters he wants administrator Rolando Carter out and alleged there have been issues with medications, turnover, transparency and a growing lack of faith in leadership at the home. Parson also called for the removal of the assistant administrator, Aneeqa Khan.

Parson said Carter's financial issues -- he filed for personal bankruptcy this year -- make him unfit to lead. Parson also questioned Khan, who was put on probation by the Missouri Board of Nursing Home Administrators for failing to properly manage two St. Louis homes.

Complaints against one of the homes under Khan, cited in her 2015 settlement with the board, included admitting two patients with "homicidal history" and inadequately supervising residents who bought and used illegal drugs at the home.

Neither Khan nor Carter immediately responded to Associated Press requests for comment Monday.