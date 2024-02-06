Missouri Legislature votes for radioactive waste inquiries

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Legislature has voted to create a new fund to help investigate areas of the state exposed to radioactive waste.

The bill, approved Monday by the Senate in 24-8 vote, would prioritize sites such as the West Lake Landfill, in suburban St. Louis, where radioactive material was illegally dumped more than four decades ago.

The bill also would restrict the Department of Natural Resources from applying certain safety standards to many landfills with "coal ash," a byproduct of burning coal, unless there was an "imminent threat."